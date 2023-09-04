Northern’s Flash Sale is BACK and it’s coming to Greater Manchester

NORTHERN has launched a Flash Sale with over five million tickets for journeys across the North of England, including Greater Manchester, available from just 50p.

The train operator has released one million 50p tickets, three million £1 tickets and one million £2 tickets which are on-sale now at: www.northernrailway.co.uk/sale

The Flash Sale closes at 6pm on Thursday (September 7). Tickets are valid for travel between Monday, September 11 and Friday, October 20.

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “With five million tickets up for grabs, there’s a Flash Sale route and service for everyone – be that for a day out at the weekend or some late-night shopping in town.

“Use the new ‘Cheap Fare Finder’ on our website to bag the date and time that suits you. Tickets are ‘first come, first serve’ – once they’re gone, they’re gone.”

All Flash Sale tickets must be booked seven days in advance of travel and are available online, via Northern’s app and website, which now features a new ‘Cheap Fare Finder’ tool.

Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.

For anyone without access to the internet, Flash Sale tickets are also available to purchase over the telephone on 0800 200 6060.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

