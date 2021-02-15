Ocean’s 70! ‘Wanderer’ breaks world records after finishing Atlantic challenge

WHEN he docked in English Harbour, Antigua on Saturday, February 6 Frank Rothwell had rowed himself into the record books.

The 70-year-old Saddleworth pensioner became the oldest person to complete the crossing in the history of the Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge – dubbed the world’s toughest row.

He also became the oldest human to make the 3,000-mile crossing unaided.

Graham Walters from Leicestershire was 72 when he finished in April 2020. However, strong winds as he approached the island meant Mr Walters had to be towed ashore to avoid more days at sea.

Previously, Frenchman Gerard Marie of France completed the solo challenge in 2015, aged 66.

And after Fank stated his wish to reach the Caribbean in time for a Valentine’s Day reunion with Judith, his wife of 50 years, the couple can now celebrate in their Greenfield home after flying back from the West Indies.

Seasoned sailor Frank set off from La Gomera in the Canary Islands in his boat, Never Too Old, on December 12.

“Anyone who says they are not scared when they set off on something like this is telling fibs,” said the father of two and grandfather of three.

“On the second last day I was hit on the side of the boat by an almighty wave which came right across the deck, under my chest.

“I thought if the boat was going to turn over, it was going to turn over then. I just wished it had done it like that on day two because I would have had less fears of it flipping,” he added.

“But I feel euphoric and proud. However, it is a long way and I feel relieved it is all over.”

Moments after stepping ashore and while waiting for Judith, Frank broke into an impromptu rendition of Dion’s The Wanderer for the cameras and welcoming party of officials and organisers.

“When I got off the boat I had no pains or aches,” said the owner of Manchester Cabins speaking to the Independent. He was though sporting a nautical style beard!

“I feel a bit more tired now. But the body held up really well. I had no cuts or abrasions and I came out of it completely unscathed.”

At one stage, it looked as though Frank wouldn’t reach dry land until the end of the month or even into early March.

However, helped by some favourable trade winds, he picked up the pace. “You try and hook onto the trade winds which blow from the east of the Atlantic to the west,” he explained.

“I eventually found one of those corridors and sailed into it. Self-discipline is the hardest thing.

“You can lay there and drift along with the current at one miles per hour or you can get on the oars and go at three miles an hour.

“The last couple of days have been some of the best days of my life. However, I couldn’t have done it without Judith’s support.

“You have got ask permission from your wife to do things like this. She has been my rock.”

The couple kept in touch via satellite phone two to three times daily.

“Coming up to his 70th birthday I knew he was looking to do a challenge,” said Judith.

“I was very positive because Frank had sailed in the dark and in rough seas before so I knew he had the ability. But it was nice having that communication. I knew he was alright by the tone of his voice.

“However, I was surprised by how well he looked when he got off the boat.

“He had a few sidesteps both ways but it was great to have him back on land and looking so well.”

Frank, originally from Ramsbottom and who lived in Grotton prior to moving to Greenfield, has enjoyed his rest and recuperation in Antigua.

“It is alright here,” he laughed. “I could live here for a while. I am looking forward to getting home now. It will be great to sleep in my own bed and have my breakfasts again.

“But to have had this opportunity to do what I have done and for all the parts needed to do this challenge to line up is phenomenal.”

