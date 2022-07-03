O’Donnell Solicitors make The ESTAS Awards shortlist

O’DONNELL Solicitors has been recognised for delivering outstanding customer service to its clients, making the shortlist of The ESTAS Awards in the North West Category for Conveyancers.

The ESTAS online customer review platform enables property professionals to demonstrate the customer service standards they deliver, allowing their clients to provide feedback following completion of a house sale or purchase.

ESTAS reviews can only be completed at the end of the property transaction and a strict verification process ensures reviews are genuine.

This year’s shortlist has been calculated following the evaluation of 660,000 customer review ratings and for the first time ESTAS have introduced a ‘Standard of Excellence’ which all firms must attain to make the shortlist.

O’Donnell Solicitors have been shortlisted regionally with two other firms – Poole Alcock in Nantwich and O’Neill Patient in Stockport – in the category of the North West Conveyancer.

Claire Egerton, who is a Director of O’Donnell Solicitors and Head of Conveyancing, said: “We are very proud to be shortlisted. We take our levels of customer service very seriously because we know clients have a choice. Hopefully we can go one step further and win at The ESTAS Awards.”

The regional and national winners will be announced at the 19th annual ESTAS ceremony in London in October by property expert Phil Spencer.

He said: “The ESTAS Awards are based on real feedback from real clients experiencing real service so they provide genuine proof of the service levels that a firm is delivering.

“Now more than ever high-quality customer service is crucial if home movers are going to realise their dream of getting the property they set their hearts on.”

