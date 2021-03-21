O’Donnell’s: A team destined for success

Advertisement feature O’Donnell Solicitors

Here is a little more about the well-established team of directors.

James O’Donnell heads up the firms Commercial Property and Commercial/Corporate Teams.

Following qualification James was made a Partner of his then firm, aged 26, later becoming a Director on incorporation for nine years.

He founded O’Donnell Solicitors with his wife Rebecca in 2015 which has seen staggering organic growth in that time.

With an enviable following and connections James has built an exceptional client base, resulting in a busy and constantly expanding practice.

James prides himself and his team on achieving the best possible results for his clients, ensuring they have a full understand and appreciation of their situation.

James strives to provide added value and to enhance and encourage the success of his clients across many sectors. He is also renowned for his quick turn-around, dealing with matters efficiently and thoroughly.

James has a well-known ability to take Occam’s razor to situations, in turn facilitating good transactional pace and efficiency and is known for his fair, pragmatic approach and tenacity when required.

Rebecca O’Donnell heads the Private Client department and is heavily involved in the management of the firm as well as having a niche in contested estate litigation.

Prior to setting up O’Donnell Solicitors with James, she was a Director at her previous firm.

She is highly regarded for her work in the areas of Lasting Powers of Attorney, Wills and Court of Protection matters. Rebecca is frequently appointed as professional trustee, executor, and / or attorney for individuals but also works with private clients in the residential property field.

She loves to spend time with her young family, holidaying to new places, dining out and nights out, if a babysitter can be found!

She also loves to exercise, relax at a spa and indulge in afternoon teas and the odd cocktail too.

Anthony Jones’s speciality is Family Law and he is an Accredited Specialist with Resolution, an organisation with 6,500 lawyers and other professionals committed to the constructive resolution of family disputes.

He resolves complex financial situations in divorce and separation and handles all sensitive matters constructively and non-confrontationally.

He joined O’Donnell Solicitors in July 2016 and set up the new family department.

He was appointed a Director after his first year and has enjoys leading the continued growth of his department.

When not working or taking his children here, there and everywhere, Anthony enjoys going to the gym, running and playing golf.

Gianna Lisiecki-Cunane, from Saddleworth, joined O’Donnell Solicitors in January 2020 after gaining experience in family law as a partner at a well-known Manchester-based firm.

She specialises in key aspects of family law including divorce and financial matters, cohabitation disputes, child arrangement disputes, and wealth protection.

Gianna is also a member of Resolution and has had writings published as well as having broadcasted on radio and Sky News.

In her spare time, Gianna spends time with her husband and two children and enjoys socialising and cooking.

Claire Egerton’s specialty is in the residential conveyancing arena.

She made partner at her first company within three years of qualifying and has seen her career go from strength to strength.

In her spare time, Claire spends time with her husband and three young children. She is the Honorary Secretary for the local Amateur and Dramatic Society. She is also a Parent Governor at Milton St Johns Primary School, Mossley.

She was honoured in 2018 to take part in the Strictly Come Dancing competition in aid of Dr Kershaw’s winning the infamous Glitter Ball!

• O’Donnell Solicitors continues to make key appointments, the latest appointment being Associate Solicitor Katrina Fox who joins in April 2021.

