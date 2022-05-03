O’Donnells Column: Heavy weight hire and further growth

SADDLEWORTH-BASED O’Donnell Solicitors has appointed Richard Dobson-Mason as Head of the firms Litigation and Dispute Resolution department as the firm continues to expand its teams.

Joining from Molesworths Bright Clegg where he was Partner, Richard is dual qualified as a solicitor and barrister and specialises in civil dispute resolution work.

His role at O’Donnell Solicitors will involve leading the litigation team, assisting clients in resolving civil litigation disputes, commercial disputes including construction cases, contract disputes, handling landlord and tenant (residential and commercial) cases including re-possession claims, boundary disputes, contested wills, debt, injunctions and Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR).

The addition marks the fourth hire for the firm this year, with additions to their thriving residential, corporate and commercial property departments on the way this spring.

James O’Donnell, Director and Head of Commercial, said: “Richard’s appointment pays tribute to the continued success and growth of the firm’s growing client base and attracting the region’s top talent.

“He will equip us to continue to provide support on the most serious and complex cases, assisted by consultant Chris MacCafferty.

“The firm has a fantastic client retention rate and growth has been remarkable. Part of that is down to the ability to cross refer between our teams across various departments.

“2022 is already proving to be a successful year for us, with the corporate team having completed in excess of £15 million in deal value coupled with the opening of our new Uppermill office and overhaul of our IT support and appointment of new team members.

“The firm continues to exceed expectations in every department which is down to the effort and determination of everybody here and we look forward to announcing more new appointments in the coming months.”

O’Donnell Solicitors offer a comprehensive range of legal services for private clients and businesses locally, regionally and nationally.

The firm, established six years ago by James and Rebecca O’Donnell, prides itself on offering straight-talking legal advice in a modern, collaborative and efficient manner in a friendly approachable and modern environment.

