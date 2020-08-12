‘Oh no it isn’t!’ – Oldham Coliseum postpone panto for 2020

OLDHAM Coliseum theatre has announced the postponement of its annual Christmas Panto.

The theatre was scheduled to host the performance of the panto classic, Aladdin however this has been moved to 2021. A trip to the Coliseum’s annual pantomime has been a festive tradition for the people of Oldham and beyond for many generations.

In a statement, the theatre said:

“Our first priority as an organisation is to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our staff, audiences, cast and crew, and our second priority is to ensure that we as a company are here to create the magic of theatre in Oldham for years to come. We feel that trying to stage Aladdin as planned this Christmas would put both of these priorities in jeopardy.

“It is simply not possible for us to stage our pantomime with social distancing in place. The high quality panto you’ve come to expect from the Coliseum requires significant investment – an investment we cannot afford to make if we’re only able to sell a small percentage of our seats. The Government has stated that it cannot give theatres any indication of when they can reopen without social distancing until November at the earliest – the month our panto was due to open.

“In addition, we have seen locally in Oldham how quickly Coronavirus can spread and lockdown measures reinstated. Usually at this point in the year, the making of our panto would be well under way. We would have our cast, our community chorus, be making set, props and costumes, planning to start rehearsals in October. In a year that is incredibly financially challenging because of our extended closure, we cannot commit to investing money in making Aladdin knowing that we might not be able to open the show for our audiences. This would be financially catastrophic for us as an organisation and we cannot risk our future and those of the staff, artists and creatives we support.”

People who have already purchased tickets are advised to wait for the team to make contact in the coming weeks. Tickets have been rescheduled to the 2021 dates.

