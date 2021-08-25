IT will be a Bavarian beer and brass bonanza as Oktober Pie Fest returns to the Civic Hall in Uppermill.
The event, organised by Saddleworth Round Table, is back on Saturday, September 25 by popular demand after being cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Enjoy some steins, pies and music from the fantastic live band Jäger Maestros oompah band from 6pm to 11.30pm.
The event is a twist on the traditional Bavarian Oktoberfest and was sold out in 2019 so book your tickets now to avoid disappointment: tinyurl.com/2yuxyydz or call 07882 140010.
Tickets cost £22 and include entrance and a pie supper. Bavarian dress code is encouraged.
Proceeds will be distributed by Round Table to local worthy causes and charities.
One Reply to “Oktober Fest to bring Pilsner and Pie to Uppermill”
I guess it’s easy to get hold of some Germany beer. Not so easy to bother with proper Germany food – wurst, schnitzel, obatzda and Kaiserschmarm. So let’s just steal an authentic German tradition and throw in some pies because it’s easy. All too common these days that Oktoberfest is cheapenes like this in the UK.