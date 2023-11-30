Old-fashioned values give HOPE to Uppermill gents

THE fashions may be cutting edge, the brands may be modern but one traditional trait underpins everything at Uppermill’s HOPE Menswear – service.

That can make something many men dread – shopping – a pleasurable experience.

HOPE may be celebrating one year at The Globe building, on the village’s High Street, but the firm is approaching its 65th anniversary after starting in Rochdale in 1959 under the name DENIS HOPE.

Just like then, the principle of ‘it’s not only what you sell, but how you sell it’ is attracting and keeping custom, making it a success.

Oliver Hope believes the approach that has served the family firm, which also has branches in Norden and Clitheroe, so well is setting them apart from big city stores.

He said: “We’re a family run business, Denis was my grandad. It’s nice to be able to continue with the old-fashioned values of the business being about service.

“A lot of guys don’t really like shopping, so if you can make that as easy as possible for them, that’s great. At HOPE they can get help with styling and sizes, in a relaxed shopping environment.

“A guy can go into a shop in Manchester, pull out and try on four or five things for himself and nothing would fit.

“Here, someone could come in and say, ‘I like that’ and most of the time we’d be able to guide them to the right size.

“Shopping should be a nice experience, if you’re spending money on things, it shouldn’t be a chore.’

“Our idea is to save guys the hassle of having to drive into Manchester.

“A lot of people like shopping in smaller areas where they can get a coffee, do some shopping, get some lunch and get a few different things rather than having to traipse into Manchester, and pay for parking.”

Over the course of the 12 months, they have adapted to their new customer base, HOPE – located in the basement of The Globe building, opposite Caffe Grande Abaco, and below Veloce and Whitewall Clothing – is already on many people’s destinations list.

Oliver added: “We knew there might be a bit of an issue in that we wouldn’t have that initial high street presence as we do not have a shop window but we used the premise, ‘People are used to looking for stuff in Uppermill.’

“We’ve already got customers who have become regulars, which in 12 months is great.

“We opened with similar stock to our Norden store, and it’s slowly evolved to what sells here and what people wanted, so we’ve added new brands and other bits and pieces, like accessories.”

It is not just about big-name brands, but also smaller brands sourced from throughout Europe. HOPE’s main focus has always been style and quality. Take the UBR coats they sell, sported by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

Former footballer Jamie Redknapp’s new brand Sandbanks will soon be stocked, while HOPE also has its own t-shirts, which are made, by hand, right here in Manchester.

Oliver continued: “We cater for all shapes and sizes. With trousers from 30-inch waist up to 44 inches and up to 3XL or sometimes even 4XL in most ranges.

“We also offer a free alteration service, to make sure you get a perfect fit, every time.

“We try to do quirky things too – we have our own HOPE beer which we give out to customers over the festive period.

“Next year as the business turns 65, we’re planning to do all sorts of things. Get your name on our mailing list or follow us on social media so you don’t miss out.

“Not many businesses have been going that length of time, and we want to celebrate in style.”

*HOPE Menswear can be found at The Globe at 74-76, Uppermill High Street OL3 6AW. Opening hours are 10am until 5pm from Wednesday to Saturday and 11am until 4pm on Sunday.

