Oldham artist’s debut exhibition inspired by animals

AN EMERGING artist from Oldham is hosting her first solo exhibition featuring animal themed artwork based on the creatures she admires.

Anne Bardsley is bringing her debut exhibition entitled ‘Wild Encounters’ to the Merseyway Shopping Centre in Stockport from November 20 to 26.

Anne has already gained recognition through her collaboration with the Great Frogtastic Inventions Trail over the summer, where she created the notable frog sculpture ‘Spoke’.

The piece, sponsored by Stockport Council, not only pays tribute to the invention of the wheel but also celebrates Stockport’s essence.

“I take great pride in my creation as it genuinely celebrates everything about Stockport,” Anne said. “If my artwork can bring even a bit of joy to someone, then it will be worth it.”

Once the trail has concluded, Anne’s sculpture will be auctioned off through an online auction, which ends on November 2.

The proceeds will benefit Beacon Counselling, an organisation which provides counselling and mental health support to people in and around Greater Manchester.

Anne expressed her pride in supporting the charity.

“I am incredibly proud to be able to support such a worthy cause with my art,” she said. “I fell head over heels for the town while working on this project.

“So when the opportunity to host a Pop Up Shop in Stockport came up, I was eager to get involved and give back to the town that has given me so much.”

Anyone with an appreciation of art and animals can explore Anne’s work during the free exhibition, and attendees may even have the chance to observe her live painting.

Anne added that she is looking forward to interacting with visitors, answering questions about her work and sharing her artistic inspiration.

For more information about Anne’s forthcoming exhibition, visit https://annebardsleyart.co.uk/events

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

