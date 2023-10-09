Oldham bonfire back with a bang

OLDHAM’S bonfire will be back with a bang for its 11th year, with everyone invited to come along and join in the fun.

The largest event of its kind in the borough is set to return to its home on Oldham Edge Playing Fields on Henshaw Street on Thursday, November 2.

The event will kick off at 5pm where visitors can take advantage of a fairground and food stalls, followed by the official bonfire lighting at 6pm. The evening will conclude with a thrilling fire and light show and firework finale from UK champions Fantastic Fireworks.

Councillor Arooj Shah, Leader of Oldham Council, said: “I’m delighted to be able to say the Big Bang bonfire is back this year better than ever.

“This year we’ll have another spectacular line-up of free entertainment, fireworks and flames for all the family to enjoy.

“Why go to the trouble of buying your own fireworks, which can be expensive, when you can come to our fun and safe family event? You’ll be able to see top class entertainment, including some of the best fire display and fireworks professionals in the country, all within a safe and controlled environment.”

People are advised to wear suitable clothing and footwear and asked to discard any rubbish in the bins on site or take it home to dispose of.

Alcohol, gazebos, fires, barbecues, fireworks, sparklers or any naked flames are not allowed on site.

Children under 16 must be accompanied by a responsible adult, and attendees are asked that they don’t bring their dogs, except for assistance dogs.

Free parking will be available in all council-owned town centre car parks, on-street pay and display parking bays and Spindles car park from 3pm on the day.

The council say the Old Leisure Centre car park on Rock Street will not be available on the day, and Lord Street will be closed from 3pm from its junction with Rock Street to Yorkshire Street.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

