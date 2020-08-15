Oldham branch of MS Society receives £7,000 Lottery funding boost

THE Oldham group of the Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society is delighted to receive more than £7,000 from the National Lottery Community Fund.

During these trying times, the group has been unable to carry out their usual fundraising activities and so they had to get their thinking caps on and come up with alternative ways of raising money.

The generous award from the National Lottery Community Fund has eased their financial worries somewhat and means they will now be able to concentrate and continue with their vital work, which is greatly valued by those dealing with MS across Oldham.

This funding has come specifically from the Coronavirus Community Support Fund, set up by the government to support vulnerable groups and individuals affected by the pandemic.

Barbara Micklethwaite, long-standing volunteer, said: “We want to thank the government for making it possible for us to carry on with our work.”

The Oldham MS Society group provides information and support to people who have Multiple Sclerosis and their loved ones who are inevitably affected by it.

The Oldham branch has been running since the 1960s and currently has 80 people accessing the service.

The group provides a telephone helpline, welfare advice, which includes a special link with the Citizens’ Advice Bureau and activities include specialist exercise classes that have been able to continue thanks to Zoom video conferencing.

With their financial situation secured for the coming months, the group are looking at using Zoom more to provide social activities and information events until people can meet together safely again.

Anyone who is affected by MS can contact the group on 0161 626 6455 or by email on oldham@mssociety.org.uk.

There is also a National Helpline on 0800 800 8000 and website: https://www.mssociety.org.uk/

