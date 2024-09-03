Oldham break more records as Boundary Park celebrates title win

OLDHAM celebrated a first League title in nine years and promotion to the Betfred Championship in front of their biggest crowd of the season at Boundary Park, with Sean Long’s side breaking yet another record in their 56-0 win over Workington.

A vocal 2681 fans filled the Joe Royle Stand as Oldham kept their opponents to nil for the seventh time this season – the club’s best defensive record since 1911.

Winger Cian Tyrer ended the campaign on 30 tries from only 12 games played, and still leads the charts across all top three divisions – two clear of Wigan winger Liam Marshall who has three matches of the regular season remaining.

Former Super League star Jordan Turner lifted the trophy on an emotional day, with planning already well under way for a return to the Championship in the New Year.

The Roughyeds captain chose to sign for his hometown club rather than retire after a glittering career with St Helens, Hull FC, Huddersfield, Salford and Castleford, and said it was an emotional moment for him.

“This means so much, it is the first time in my career that I have played for a club with a deep, deep emotional connection,” Turner told Roughyeds TV.

“I am so proud of what we have achieved. Lifting a trophy with Oldham is something I thought I would never do in my career.

“This was unthinkable 18 months ago. I haven’t seen stands full since the early 2000s – there is a deep sense of accomplishment, I am emotional and just wish my grandad – a huge Oldham fan – was here to see it.

“The fire was burning in me when I came here. I could have given up but I have given my all for this club and will continue to do so until my body breaks down.”

Head coach Sean Long is celebrating his first title win as a head coach:

“We created some history and this is a very special moment for me, the town, the board, the sponsors and of course the lads.

“The pressure was on when I first came here as we wanted to put a team together to get us promoted. I am just so proud for the boys, so happy for them. We have worked our backsides off since November. The second half was a clinic and the lads looked like they were enjoying themselves and that is what it’s all about.”

Scrum-half Danny Craven, who played for Widnes in Super League, is also celebrating his first title win:

“The defensive record is a massive achievement, I have had a long career and this is the first time I have won silverware. Oldham have big ambitions and want to strive to be better so this is a stepping stone in the right direction. We have a massive season next season in the Championship.

Winger Mo Agoro believes the title win is the start of a special journey for the club:

“You can’t put into words how good this feels to get the job done with a great set of lads and staff. This is a catalyst for success that we can build on and work even harder to bring more success to the players and the town of Oldham.”

Veteran forwards Craig Kopczak and Joe Wardle have now won league titles in all top three divisions of the British game.

Managing Director Mike Ford and Chairman Bill Quinn will soon fine-turn the Oldham squad to return to pre-season in the autumn to build for the Championship – with some big-name signings set to be announced in the coming weeks.

“Recruitment for next year is near-enough finished and we have plenty of exciting signings to be announced,” said Ford.

