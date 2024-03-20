Oldham Business Awards 2024 now open for entries

THE excellence, acumen and entrepreneurial spirit of local companies will be celebrated at the Oldham Business Awards 2024.

Now in its 16th year, the prestigious annual event is open for entries – ranging from micro business and young entrepreneur to business of the year with various turnovers – and it is also seeking sponsors.

The awards also celebrate the community contribution made by local good causes, raising more than £56,000 for local charities over the years.

The nomination and judging process is now underway and will culminate in a glittering gala dinner on Friday, September 13 at Oldham’s iconic Queen Elizabeth Hall.

Every year the OBA’s steering group – a volunteer team of dedicated business professionals from a diverse range of locally based enterprises – have the task of selecting winners of 11 awards and the recipient of the Special Recognition Award.

This year there is a new man at the helm following the retirement of previous chair Steve Kilroy.

The former BAE Systems executive has handed over the reins to David Wadsworth, the Oldham born and bred MD and founder of Cornerstone Design and Marketing.

Mr Wadsworth launched Cornerstone – OBA finalists in 2012, 2018 and 2019 – from the attic of his parents’ home 16 years ago and now employs 30 people at its base in Lees.

He said: “Over the years, the Oldham Business Awards have seen thousands of outstanding businesses and businesspeople nominated and shortlisted, with many going on to win much sought-after awards and accolades, demonstrating some of the best and most inspiring organisations and business individuals in the borough.

“Together with our steering committee, I encourage all Oldham businesses, and everyone involved in them, to take an active part in the awards.

“We’re also proud to support two organisations which do great work and provide vital support services in our communities, so once again we’ll be donating funds to Mahdlo Youth Zone and Dr Kershaw’s Hospice, with donations being handed over once the event is concluded in September.”

Last year 500 people saw actor, comedian, and impressionist Jon Culshaw announce the winners with the help of Caroline Whitmore, Granada Reports’ entertainment correspondent.

The night culminated in the Special Recognition Award, which went to Krzysztof Zemlik for his sympathetic and sustainable restoration of Billington’s Dance Studio.

Also known as the Ascroft Street Academy, the studio was visited by thousands of dancers who were nurtured for over eight decades by dance teacher Mrs Billington, from whom the building takes its name.

Mr Zemlik welcomed about 120 invited guests to Billington’s for this year’s OBA’s launch event, which featured previous winners and sponsors speaking about their experiences and why the business awards are important to them.

Headline sponsors for this year’s awards are Rowan Ashworth Ltd, Albion House Wealth Management and Oldham Council. Category and association sponsorships are still available.

Richard Eastwood, of Albion House Wealth Management, said: “Oldham is a big town from an entrepreneurial perspective, there are some astonishing businesses.

“The Oldham Business Awards is a fantastic opportunity to showcase your business, don’t underestimate the value they create.

“We work really hard making our businesses a success and the peers that you will meet through the awards, and the advice you can take on, is all really valuable.”

Local businesses can find out more about being part of the awards, as well as being a sponsor on the website oldhambusinessawards.co.uk or keep up-to-date on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

