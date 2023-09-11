Oldham cancer charity’s Culture Crawl returns

A COLOURFUL night walk around Oldham is returning this year to help raise money for a cancer support charity.

Maggie’s Culture Crawl, a 10k sponsored walk around the town, will take place on Friday, September 29.

Participants will receive a Maggie’s t-shirt to wear to help light up the route orange, while there will be food and drink along the way as well as live entertainment.

Donna Ward will be taking part after she was diagnosed with cancer for a second time in June this year. She is currently undergoing treatment for a GIST cancer, a rare type of sarcoma found in the wall of the digestive system.

Her brother-in-law Chris passed away three months ago after also receiving a cancer diagnosis.

Both Donna and Chris found solace through support from Maggie’s, which ensures that people with cancer, as well as their family and friends, get the support they need.

Donna said: “Maggie’s have been there when I needed them and have supported me through some upsetting times. I see Maggie’s as my safe place, where I can express my fears and they are always there to listen and support me.

“Chris and our family also found support at Maggie’s when he became very unwell earlier this year. Maggie’s was a place where Chris could open up and talk about his concerns.

“We spent some special time at Maggie’s on Chris’ 50th birthday, when we held some celebrations there as he was in the hospital at the time.

“I am taking part in Culture Crawl in memory of Chris and because Maggie’s have been a wonderful support for me and my family.”

The Culture Crawl is the national charity’s flagship event and is also held in other parts of the country between June and October.

Anyone who wishes to sign up for the Culture Crawl in Oldham can visit https://bit.ly/3N3PYeE and get £5 off the registration fee by entering the promotional code NEWS5.

For more information about the event, email oldhamfundraising@maggies.org or call 0161 989 0550.

