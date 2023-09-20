Oldham Careers Fair to help young people find work

PEOPLE across Saddleworth and Oldham looking for a new job or challenge are being invited to a Careers Fair next week.

It’s taking place on Tuesday, September 26, from 3pm to 7pm at Queen Elizabeth Hall, next to Oldham bus station.

The free event, hosted by Oldham Council, is particularly aimed at young people aged from 15 to 25 seeking to kickstart their career, get a new job or further their skills.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet organisations from across the borough, as well as receive guidance and support on training opportunities available to them.

There will also be the chance to speak to exhibitions about different career options available within different sectors, for those who may be unsure what the future holds.

As well as more than 40 businesses, education, training and engagement providers in attendance, there will be talks on securing apprenticeships, getting into a legal career and how to get into the arts and culture sector.

Among the employers who have already confirmed their attendance are Oldham Community Leisure, Barlow’s Electrical and Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers.

Councillor Mohon Ali, Cabinet Member for Education and Skills, said: “I would encourage young people who are looking for employment or anyone who wants to find out about the opportunities open to them across the borough, to come along to the free event.

“It’s a great opportunity to find your career, start a new one and gain first-hand knowledge from people in the sectors you want to get into.”

People can just turn up on the day, with no booking required. For more info, email amanda.youlden@oldham.gov.uk

