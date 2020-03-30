Oldham CCG temporarily changes walk-in services

In response to coronavirus (COVID-19), walk-in services across Oldham are changing temporarily to protect patients, staff and the wider local community.

NHS Oldham Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has taken emergency steps to protect patients, staff and public to prevent the spread of the virus.

The walk-in centre based at the Integrated Care Centre (ICC), New Radcliffe Street, Oldham OL1 1NL, is now closed until further notice.

The ICC in Oldham will now house a new COVID Assessment Hub, which is open 24/7 and will care for patients with potential COVID-19 symptoms from across the borough. Through the Hub, patients will be given advice over the phone, by video and through face-to-face consultations or GP home visits where and when appropriate.

The service is only for people who have potential COVID-19 symptoms and are unwell, but do not need emergency care. Access to the service is via your GP or after contacting NHS 111.

In the first instance, patients must seek advice online via www.111.nhs.uk, or NHS 111 or ring their GP practices.

Dr John Patterson, Oldham CCG Chief Clinical Officer said: “These are extraordinary times and the situation has changed quickly over the last few weeks. In order to prevent the spread of the virus, we need to develop and adapt our services to keep patients, staff and the wider community safe.

“The Hub gives patients with potential COVID-19 symptoms the opportunity to gain advice or see a primary care professional, knowing that they are in a safe and dedicated environment.

“These changes are in response to the unprecedented pandemic and are paramount to helping to prevent the spread of the virus.”

People should continue to use www.111.nhs.uk in the first instance if they have any health concerns.

All GP practices in Oldham are open as usual for those without COVID-19 symptoms. They can be contacted over the phone or by using your GPs online services. Clinicians will continue to provide care over the phone or by video consultations. GP practices will still be arranging prescriptions, diagnosing and referring into services where needed. Patients are being triaged remotely before face-to-face appointments. This means the practice will want to speak with you before you attend.

