Oldham choir to grace Manchester musical stage

A LOCAL amateur choir will once again be gracing the stage at The Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester.

Oldham Choral Society will be performing Lauridsen’s Lux Aeterna and Mozart’s Solemn Vespers at the concert from 7pm on Sunday, April 14.

Mercury Strings will feature on the evening, along with Leader Alexandra Stemp, Duncan Robertson on the keyboard and organist Gary Hulme.

Tickets are £16 and £5 for students. They are available from the society’s ticket secretary on 07768 167178 or by booking online at rncm.ac.uk – a £1 booking fee applies per ticket.

The choir is now in its 139th season and under the musical direction of Dr David Cane.

