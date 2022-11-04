Oldham Choral Society and Manchester Beethoven Orchestra embark on new venture with shared concert

OLDHAM Choral Society and Manchester Beethoven Orchestra are embarking on a new venture in a shared concert on their return to the Royal Northern College of Music Concert Hall.

The concert on Sunday, November 27 will feature two lively pieces of music.

The choir will perform an abridged version of ‘The Creation’ by Haydn, one of the greatest choral works ever written.

Composed in 1799, The Creation is as relevant today as when it was written as we contemplate climate issues facing the world, and the irresistible force of nature.

A full performance of is in three parts, with Parts One and Two illustrating the six days of creation, and Part Three telling the story of Adam and Eve. Part Three will be omitted in this performance.

The music is in the main joyous and lively, since Haydn claimed he could not contemplate God and his works without his heart “leaping for joy”.

There are three soloists. The soprano role will be sung by Linda Richardson who has been a regular soloist with the choir over the past 15 years. She is a regular soloist with Welsh National Opera where she has sung huge roles such as Violetta in La Traviata, and the title roles in Madam Butterfly and Donizetti’s Anna Bolena. She is also on the teaching staff at the RNCM.

Australian Dean Robinson will sing the bass role. He has sung several times with the choir, most recently in the Rossini Petite Messe at the Stoller Hall last April.

Making his debut with the choir is tenor Nicholas Watts who has worked several times with the choir’s Director of Music Nigel Wilkinson. This is Nigel’s 25th season with the choir and he is moving on at the end of this season having done much to raise the standards and profile of the choir.

In the first half of the concert the orchestra will play Symphony No. 5 by Anton Dvorak. Manchester Beethoven Orchestra are an amateur orchestra attracting members from across the area and are dedicated to showcasing a wide variety of classical music. They will be conducted by Frank Lennon.

Tickets cost £15, Students £10 and are available from OCS Ticket Secretary on 0161 7973583 or RNCM Box Office online: at rncm.ac.uk (£1 booking fee per ticket applies) and from the MBO Ticket Secretary: ros.harwood@gmail.com

For more information visit: www.beethovenorchestra.co.uk or www.oldhamchoral.org.uk

