Oldham Choral Society brings sound of music to The Stoller Hall with Italian Treasures

OLDHAM Choral Society proved that live music is alive and well after the Covid-19 pandemic as they put on their debut performance at The Stoller Hall in Manchester.

Having performed three concerts since they resumed their rehearsals after lockdowns, they now made a first-time visit to the new venue.

Their concert ‘Italian Treasures’, including Puccini’s ‘Messa Di Gloria’ and Rossini’s ‘Petite Messe Solennelle’, was a delight.

The choir was ‘bruised and battered’ by the dreaded virus but rose to the challenge and produced a magical performance.

Forsaking an orchestra, the choir returned to the original accompaniment of piano and harmonium, beautifully rendered by Duncan Robertson and Roddy Barrand.

The choir continued its long-standing tradition of engaging brilliant soloists, and Yvonne Howard, Kathleen Wilkinson, Amar Muchhala, and Dean Robinson (substituting for Thomas Hopkinson who was indisposed), produced an inspirational performance.

The whole was presided over by the choir’s Musical Director, Nigel Wilkinson who ensured the audience had a wonderful evening’s music.

Their Summer Concert and Social Evening at the Chadderton Town Hall on Friday, June 24 will include the songs from ‘The Sprig of Thyme’ by John Rutter.

Oldham Choral Society holds its rehearsals at Chadderton Town Hall every Monday from 7.20pm – 9.30pm. All are welcome. If you want to chat before coming along then telephone our membership secretary Val on 07710 496 096.

It is one of the leading amateur choirs in the North West and usually performs about four concerts a year in Oldham, Manchester and beyond.

Its repertoire includes most of the major choral works by Bach, Elgar, Handel, Haydn, Mendelsohn, Rossini and many others.

Find out more on their website www.oldhamchoral.org.uk and www.facebook.com/oldhamchoral

