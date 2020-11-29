Oldham Coliseum brings Christmas cheer with theatrical advent calendar

OLDHAM Coliseum Theatre is airing short plays with a festive theme on its social media channels to bring Christmas cheer throughout December.

The Advent Plays last no longer than 2.5 minutes – perfect to watch while you eat the chocolate from your advent calendar at home.

They have been filmed on stage at the Coliseum on a cosy living room set, with props and furniture audiences may have seen in previous productions at the theatre.

The 24 short Advent Plays have been written by 14 writers and feature 25 professional actors.

Writers include: Cathy Crabb (Meat Pie Sausage Roll and Dreamers); Chris Hoyle (Tinned Up); Nana-Kofi Kufuor (My Voice Was Heard But It Was Ignored); Rob Ward (Gypsy Queen) and Ian Townsend (All The Bens). Familiar faces to Coliseum audiences amongst the actors include: Karen Henthorn (Tinned Up and Spring and Port Wine), Jenny Platt (Jack and the Beanstalk and Meat Pie Sausage Roll), Joyce Branagh (Boomtown Gals), Mitesh Soni (Jack and the Beanstalk and Cinderella) and Will Travis (The Kitchen Sink and Hard Times).

One short play will be released each morning from December 1-24 on the Coliseum’s social media channels.

Advent Plays is part of a package of digital festive offers from the Coliseum this Christmas. Further offers include: Panto Digital Storytelling so audiences can invite Cinderella or Dame Dotty Trott into their homes (virtually) for unique tellings of their famous tales from December 12 – January 2, and Messages from the Dame, a celebration of the achievements of people in the local area with the Pantomime Dame (nominations close on Wednesday 2 December). Find out more online: www.coliseum.org.uk

Oldham Coliseum Theatre’s doors will remain closed to the public until early 2021 but the theatre continues its focus on digital, community and schools work.

