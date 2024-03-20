Oldham Coliseum unveils spring and summer plans

A POP-UP theatre is among the exciting plans that Oldham Coliseum have for its spring and summer programme.

The Coliseum at the Roundabout is a 167-seater pop-up theatre that will host a variety of live events and an artistic programme focusing on work made in Oldham.

The theatre will open next month and run until July, with many free events to attend.

The programme – aimed at people of all ages and backgrounds – is being supported by Arts Council England as well as Oldham Council.

Councillor Arooj Shah, Leader of Oldham Council, said: “I’m delighted that we as a council are working hand in hand with Oldham Coliseum on their spring and summer programme.

“The plans, including the pop-up theatre, will give local people and community groups the chance to take part in new and exciting activities, as well as giving us all the opportunity to go and enjoy some brilliant performances.

“As we move forward with the Coliseum on our joint plans for their future home, it’s so important that we keep working together to provide cultural, artistic and educational opportunities in the meantime – keeping the Coliseum’s proud legacy of producing theatre beating in the heart of our town.”

As well as the artistic programme, the Coliseum team are inviting local community groups to use the space at the Roundabout, which was developed by theatre company Paines Plough as the world’s first pop-up, plug-and-play theatre and has been hosted at locations up and down the country.

Lauren Clancy, Interim Chief Executive at Oldham Coliseum Theatre, said: “We’ve been working with local community groups as part of an engagement process to look at what they would like to see in Oldham, so we’re thrilled to unveil some of our plans for the year ahead, in which we’re bringing new opportunities for people of all ages to come and be creative.

“The Coliseum at the Roundabout is a lynchpin for those plans – a beautiful, theatrical space that will offer artists, community groups and audiences the chance to explore, develop and experience theatre in different ways.”

More details about Oldham Coliseum Theatre’s spring and summer programme will be released shortly and you can find out more at www.coliseum.org.uk

