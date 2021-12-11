Oldham Coliseum’s Digital Advent Plays return

BACK by popular demand, Oldham Coliseum Theatre will once again air a short festive play on its social media channels each day from Wednesday December 1 – Friday 24.

Advent Plays are a little sprinkle of Christmas, lasting just a few minutes, perfect to watch while you eat the chocolate from your advent calendar.

They are released each morning across the Coliseum’s YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter channels and are also available once released on the theatre’s website.

In 2020, while the theatre was closed due to restrictions relating to the pandemic, the Coliseum produced the first Advent Plays series as part of a package of online festive offers for audiences of all ages.

The series of short plays filmed on the theatre’s cosy living room set were viewed online more than 29,000 times.

Now in 2021, with pantomime back on the Coliseum stage, the theatre’s team have curated, filmed and edited another 24 short festive plays.

2021’s Advent Plays have been written by a mix of established writers, Coliseum associate artists, new voices and young talent.

They are performed by 24 professional actors, including the Coliseum’s Pantomime Dame Richard J Fletcher plus a cameo from the theatre’s Artistic Director Chris Lawson.

Find out more about the Oldham Coliseum online: www.coliseum.org.uk

