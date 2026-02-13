Oldham College partnership supports local joinery apprentice

OLDHAM College’s partnerships with local employers which creates opportunities for young people to step into skilled careers is being highlighted during National Apprenticeship Week (NAW).

By working closely with organisations such as First Choice Homes Oldham (FCHO), the College enables apprentices to develop their skills while employers maintain a strong local workforce.

Oldham College works with employers across the borough to deliver apprenticeships that combine practical workplace experience with structured learning.

Angelise, aged 18, is completing the final year of her Carpentry and Joinery (Site) apprenticeship. Alongside her studies at the College, she works with FCHO’s Property Care team, carrying out joinery work to help prepare empty properties for new tenants.

Angelise chose the apprenticeship route after enjoying construction at school and wanting to learn in a practical environment.

“I’ve always been hands-on,” she said. “An apprenticeship felt like the right option for me because I learn best by doing the job.”

Her work varies depending on the property and includes fitting kitchens, hanging doors and completing finishing work such as skirting boards and architraves. This variety allows her to develop essential joinery skills while gaining experience across different sites.

Alongside the technical aspects of her role, Angelise says working on site has helped to build her confidence.

“I work with tenants and other trades every day,” she said. “At first I wasn’t sure how confident I’d feel, but it’s made a big difference.”

She is also keen to encourage more women to consider careers in construction trades.

“I want other women to see that the trades are an option,” she said. “Some residents feel more comfortable having a woman tradesperson in their home and it’s important that people see women doing these jobs.”

Angelise’s apprenticeship combines on-site training with FCHO and off-the-job learning and assessment delivered by Oldham College.

The College assessors regularly visit the workplace to review her progress and provide ongoing support.

Her mentor at FCHO, Chris Duxbury, a multi-skilled joiner and apprentice mentor, said the partnership approach plays an important role in preparing young people for the industry.

He said: “Working together gives apprentices a clear and supported route through their qualification.

“The average age of tradespeople is increasing. We need young people coming through, and apprenticeships help make that happen.”

Chris described Angelise as committed and hard-working, saying: “She’s very enthusiastic and always willing to get involved. She’s very much part of the team.”

Angelise’s progress has already been recognised as she recently won a gold award at the College’s Year Two Joinery Apprentices’ Competition after achieving the highest score in her class for setting out a roof.

Judges praised the accuracy and high standard of her work, reflecting the quality of training and support she receives through her apprenticeship.

She was also featured in Channel 4 News coverage on GCSE results day alongside other apprentices from FCHO.

As she approaches the end of her apprenticeship, Angelise is focused on completing her qualification and continuing her career with FCHO.

“My goal is to pass my apprenticeship, qualify as a joiner and stay with the company I’m working for,” she said. “It’s a great place to learn and work.”

