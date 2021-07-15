Oldham Community Leisure centres to see Covid restrictions eased

COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted at Oldham Community Leisure centres – including Saddleworth – from Monday, July 19 in line with the government’s stages for reopening England.

The changes will see OCL provide a full leisure and wellness offer, moving back to regular capacities and timetabling withmuch more availability in the centre’s gyms, pools, studios and sports halls.

It also means customers will no longer have to pre-book all their activities.

Other key restrictions being lifted include:

All bubble and same household sessions will be removed and regular activities put back in place, such as splash sessions and family swims

Bowls, badminton and table tennis all return to normal procedures and capacities

Capacities of lessons will be increased back to normal levels

Stuart Lockwood, OLC CEO, said: “While the unlocking of the roadmap is a positive step for the community, and we are excited to bring you a full fitness and leisure programme, OCL will remain cautious and continue to look at how we keep everyone as safe possible.

“We’ve had time to reflect upon what we have learnt over the last 16 months and how we can continue to improve our offer for our community.

“We know health and wellbeing is a very personal choice and, while we are pleased to be introducing less restrictive activities, rest assured our priority remains the wellbeing of our community.”

Feedback from OCL customers overwhelming praised the enhanced cleaning at its sites and OCL has pledged to continue to provide hand sanitising stations and will ask customers to clean down equipment after use, in addition to its own regular staff cleaning regimes.

Customers will also be encouraged to wear masks, as appropriate, although this is no longer compulsory.

Mr Lockwood added: “We’re also really excited to be launching a new spinning studio from July 19 at Chadderton Wellbeing Centre.

“It comes with 16 bikes and is a great space to create a wonderful atmosphere for these ever-popular classes.”

Chadderton Wellbeing Centre will be offering 15 spinning classes each week, suitable for all abilities and a great way to get the heart pumping.

Mr Lockwood concluded: “With the releasing of these restrictions we hope to see some new faces and some old ones that have not been for some time.

“We thank our customers for their ongoing support and ask them to continue to be considerate of others and to be kind to one another.”

OCL will also be retaining classes at Radclyffe Leisure Centre, introducing Virtual Spin at Oldham Leisure Centre, plus offering intensive swim lessons during the school holidays.

Full details of OCL’s programme, timetabling and Frequently Asked Questions is available on its website, and if you have any specific questions, you can get in touch with the team at: https://oclactive.co.uk

