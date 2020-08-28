Oldham Community Leisure remains OPEN!

OLDHAM Community Leisure (OCL) can confirm that, despite an increase in lockdown measures in the Oldham area, its leisure centres are permitted to remain open.

Although the COVID-19 situation is evolving, the UK Government’s most recent advice is that it’s still safe for leisure facilities in the borough to continue to welcome visitors, as long as social distancing and enhanced hygiene measures continue to be enforced.

OCL’s leisure centres are open to both members and the wider community for pre-booked activities including the gym, group exercise classes, swimming, trampolining, badminton, bowls, table tennis and learn-to-swim lessons. All team sports including doubles badminton remain of-limits for now due to the social distancing requirements.

To allow OCL to manage customer numbers and ensure everyone has the chance to book a session, customers are currently restricted to one booking per day. OCL is confident it’ll be able to adapt this limit when government restrictions are once again eased. All activities require advanced booking via the OCL website (https://oclactive.co.uk/new-online-booking-system/), the Oldham Active app or by calling 0161 207 7000.

Chief Executive, Stuart Lockwood, says: “We’ve been delighted to welcome Oldham residents back and our priority remains the health of our staff, community and customers. To ensure we keep our visitors safe, we’ll be making a few additional changes. As such, we are now requiring all customers to wear a face covering if they’re able whenever they are in the building, apart from a when they’re taking part in an activity. Face coverings will be available at reception for those who forget to bring their own.

“Also, while we have been offering social swims for up to six people, due to the increased restrictions we’re temporarily adapting this and instead offering family swims to ensure households don’t mix.

“Customer numbers will remain reduced to help give everyone the space they require to socially distance and our comprehensive cleaning regime and hand sanitising programme continues. We’re asking asking customers to be respectful of others, follow the markers and arrows and to clean equipment after use.”

OCL asks that enquiries to be directed via email to info@ocll.co.uk

