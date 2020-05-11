Oldham Council celebrates local businesses rising to the challenge

Oldham Council has shone a spotlight on the many local businesses which have gone above and beyond during the coronavirus pandemic.

The council has been celebrating companies large and small on its Twitter and Facebook pages highlighting their amazing efforts to keep things going in recent weeks. Cllr Sean Fielding, leader of Oldham Council and Cabinet Member for Economy and Enterprise, said: “It’s at the most difficult times that you see people and places at their best – and this is so true for Oldham.

“The teamwork, tenacity and spirit of businesses across the borough has been amazing with many diversifying or finding ways to tackle massive challenges to support our residents and workers.

“Coronavirus has had a huge impact on our local businesses – many of which have had to close to stop the spread of the disease.

“For those unable to operate at the moment, I want to thank them for helping to protect the public and assure them we are committed to supporting them in whatever ways we can both now and in the future.”

Businesses celebrated in the #TeamOldham campaign include local firms that have:

faced unprecedented demands – but have found a way to keep serving their customers and community when they need it the most

Supported the NHS and our carers – by quickly and efficiently manufacturing PPE or essential equipment like parts for ventilators

Diversified – changing their usual business offering to something completely different for the benefit of our borough

Launched delivery services – helping those self-isolating to get food and essentials

Supported the response – by helping local charities or volunteering.

Ultimate Products, Chadderton, has donated hundreds of products including food, drink and electrical items to Action Together which is co-ordinating the volunteering response across Oldham alongside Oldham Council and Oldham Foodbank.

Andrew Gossage, Managing Director, said: “Oldham has been kind to us at Ultimate Products so at times like this it’s even more important that we show our thanks to our local community. We’re working hard to support Action Together, donating stock and using our supply chain and cash to buy essentials.

“Some of our wonderful employees have volunteered their time too but more is needed. I am asking all Oldham businesses that can get involved to please join us by pledging stock or cash to Action Together’s fantastic cause. Together I know that we can make a real difference to Oldham.”

To support Action Together’s coronavirus relief fund visit https://www.justgiving.com/ campaign/OldhamCoronavirus. All the money raised will go to local groups and charities in Oldham to help them continue to provide vital support.

For the latest local information on coronavirus visit www.oldham.gov.uk/ coronavirus

Share this story: Tweet





Print

