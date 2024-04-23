Oldham Council Election Candidates: Saddleworth West and Lees

Dave Barter (Labour)

DAVE Barter worked in Oldham for 24 years as a teacher and in school improvement, as well as being a governor of two schools. He lives in Lees.

He has never been a councillor and is not interested in a ‘political career,’ but has been chair of two residents’ groups, an active member of his trades union and is known locally as a campaigner – from utility prices and sewage dumping to rights at work.

He thinks that Grotton, Lees and Springhead need a Labour Government – and a Labour councillor to support residents working to stop speeding and to protect the environment, rights of way and open land.

To be a champion for local schools and a strong voice for parents and carers and to tackle the cost-of-living crisis – for local charities, against price hikes and for anyone locally fighting against the effect of decline in their pay.

Mark Kenyon (Liberal Democrats)

TRUSTED councillor Mark Kenyon is standing for re-election so he can continue his work with colleagues Sam and Alicia for the people of Grotton, Springhead and Lees.

Mark said: “The list of ignored problems has been huge and it’s been a privilege to work as we chip away at these long-standing issues.

“We’ve been delighted with our successes but also frustrated by efforts that missed the mark.

“This makes us all the more dedicated to ensuring Grotton, Springhead and Lees gets a fair deal from this council.

“After three years of arguing with GMP (Greater Manchester Police), Saddleworth and Lees will be among the first areas in Greater Manchester to see Community Speedwatch.

“I have also worked hard to get better health services – we know how difficult it is to get GP appointments. I’m committed to making better use of facilities we have and getting new services for Saddleworth and Lees.

“Whether it’s day-to-day issues local people just want fixing, getting a fair deal for our villages or fighting for our green spaces – I’m committed to delivering again.”

Paul Shilton (Independent)

PAUL seeks to represent the area of Saddleworth West and Lees he has lived in since 2006.

Married to Sarah, with stepchildren and known as ‘Pops’ to his five grandkids, he has professionally served this community for 29 years.

Paul moved from North Manchester General Hospital in 2006 to the Royal Oldham Hospital as a Biomedical Scientist in Microbiology.

And as an ex-police officer in Greater Manchester, serving in Saddleworth West and Lees and Oldham town centre, he has continued to dedicate his time to the area, working tirelessly on an array of projects.

His passion, determination, drive and tenacity have led him to become ‘the-go-to-guy’ for many residents regarding multiple issues.

Pivotal to the Save our Valleys campaign, he was a central figure to events and fundraisers which led to a Judicial Review being made possible.

On council matters, he is determined council tax hikes are curbed and questioned, that Saddleworth West and Lees receives sufficient funding and is opposed to the many further taxes on the horizon.

If elected, he will be a formidable asset, bringing a wealth of experience and commitment to local issues that concern all.

Mujibur Rahman (Conservative) turned down Saddleworth Independent’s offer and did not supply an election profile.

