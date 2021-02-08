Have your say: Oldham Council calls on the public’s views on Spindles redevelopment

OLDHAM Council is calling on the public to have their say on the redevelopment of Spindles Town Square Shopping Centre.

The council purchased the landmark building in Autumn 2020 – to provide a new home for Tommyfield Market and kickstart redevelopment across the town centre.

In addition to bringing the market into Spindles, Council chiefs are exploring options for how the shopping centre can be redeveloped further as part of our economic and Covid-19 recovery plans.

Now, a public consultation has been launched in the hope that ideas and thoughts can shape the redevelopment plans.

Cllr Sean Fielding, Council Leader and Cabinet Member for Economy and Skills, said: “We bought Spindles with a clear aim – to support the future of Oldham.

“This includes providing Tommyfield Market with a much-needed new home, ensuring Spindles Town Square has a wide-ranging offer that isn’t just focused on retail and to unlock land for new homes, a new park and public open space.

“We want everyone to have their say, your opinion and ideas are so important. It’s an opportunity to tell us what you want from the future Tommyfield Market and Spindles Town Square Shopping Centre – and for us to learn from this and feed them into our plans.”

An initial survey has been launched to gauge public opinion on the current offer and what people need and want to see in the future. As plans take shape, Oldham Council says it will continue to engage with people – to ensure they play a part in the project every step of the way.

It has also launched a soft market testing exercise which will give developers the chance to engage with them and outline their approach to delivering the project. This is an important step in bringing the vision to life.

As well as giving Tommyfield Market a new home, Oldham Council is also looking at other new developments within the shopping centre. Initial plans include a flexible contemporary workspace to appeal to new entrepreneurs and growing sectors like creative design and media.

The redevelopment of Spindles Town Square Shopping Centre is a key part of the authority’s Creating a Better Place strategy.

Cllr Fielding added: “By making the town centre a family friendly, accessible, inclusive place to live, work and spend time for leisure – we can breathe new life into it and ensure it has a sustainable and thriving future.

“Most importantly, these new development plans will ensure we can create jobs and apprenticeship opportunities for our residents at this really difficult time.”

To take part in the survey please visit https://online1.snapsurveys.com/jjyf1. It is open now until Monday 8 March.

