Oldham Council opens new business grant for travel agents, events, leisure and night-time economy sector

OLDHAM Council has launched a new business grant to support certain businesses being impacted by the ongoing restrictions for international travel, leisure, events and the night-time economy.

The new sector support grant is open now and travel agents (international not domestic), event management companies, night clubs and ticketed live entertainment venues can apply for grants of £1,500, £7,500 or £10,000.

The grant will support businesses that have been adversely affected and are under stress because of COVID-19.

This grant, funded by the Additional Restrictions Grant, will support operational costs and overheads. Applicants must submit evidence of ongoing commercial costs. The grants cannot be used to support wage costs for staff.

Cllr Shoab Akhtar, Cabinet Member for Employment and Enterprise said: “We’re delighted to launch this latest grant scheme which will support some of the hardest-hit businesses in Oldham – and those which have been subject to restrictions for the longest.

“If you think you could be eligible, please apply as soon as possible. The grant closes on Friday 13 August so do not miss out – it is here to help you and your business at this really difficult time.

“This is the 11th coronavirus business support grant administered by Oldham Council since the pandemic began.

“Seven of these are bespoke to our borough and have been designed by Oldham Council to respond to local business need and support those businesses who were not eligible for the Government schemes.

“To date these discretionary schemes have paid out over £7.5m of much-needed funding to Oldham businesses, who would’ve otherwise fallen through the cracks.”

Businesses that operate from commercial premises could receive one-off sector support grants as follows:

Not registered for business rates or a rateable value of less than £51,000: £7,500 grant

Rateable value of more than £51,001: £10,000 grant

Businesses that operate from non-commercial premises and can evidence ongoing commercial costs could receive one-off grants of £1,500.

Applications are open now and close at 5pm on Friday 13 August. You can apply at www.oldham.gov.uk/sector_support_fund

The following eligibility applies:

Priority will be given to businesses with a high economic impact (jobs) and commercial property costs

Businesses located in the borough of Oldham

Businesses that operate directly in international leisure travel, the events industry and night-time economy

Businesses that are solvent and that do not face a striking off notice or liquidation

Businesses that do or don’t pay business rates

Businesses that are sustainable beyond Covid-19

Businesses that were trading on 1st October 2020.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

