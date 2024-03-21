Oldham Council unveils plans for new ‘shop local’ gift card

OLDHAM Council has unveiled plans for a new ‘shop local’ gift card.

The initiative is set to launch in May as both a digital and physical card. A prepaid Mastercard, recipients will be able to spend the card with national and independent shops, restaurants and borough wide businesses.

Oldham Council’s Leader Arooj Shah, met with representatives this week from Spindles, Tommyfield Market Traders’ Association and local businesses DCM and Zutti to announce the gift card plan.

Set to launch in the coming months, the Oldham Gift Card will work like a regular gift card but can only be spent with Oldham businesses, locking spend into the town by encouraging local shopping.

High street retail, hospitality, health and beauty, leisure and services businesses across Oldham will all be represented on the card, as well as businesses in Spindles Shopping Centre.

Oldham Council Leader Arooj Shah said the gift card is part of the wider regeneration plans for Oldham:

“The Oldham Gift Card will be a ‘one stop shop’ for shopping locally and is a vital element in our strategy to increase footfall in Oldham town centre. It will be one card that can be used for everything from shopping to eating out, experiences to activities, with our local businesses. With the pandemic and the cost of living crisis, it has been a difficult time for businesses. The more money we can bring into Oldham, the more vibrant and successful our town centre will become.

A business that has already signed up to accept the forthcoming Oldham Gift Card is DCM. Dan Keogh, owner of DCM said:

“We are really looking forward to playing a part in the Oldham Gift Card scheme… It is a positive step to encourage local spending in our store and within the Spindles Shopping Centre and around Oldham town centre.”

Colin Munro, managing director of Miconex, said it couldn’t be easier for businesses to register to accept the new gift card:

“Businesses will be able to accept the Oldham Gift Card with no additional equipment required. When people receive an Oldham Gift Card, it will be the starting point for a journey of local discovery, 50% of cards will be used with new businesses, and 50% will go on to become a regular customer of that business. Being a part of the Oldham Gift Card is free for businesses and a route to new customers and new revenue.

