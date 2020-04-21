Oldham East and Saddleworth MP Debbie Abrahams honoured to be Labour People’s Choice MP of the Year

DEBBIE Abrahams, MP for Oldham East and Saddleworth, called it an ‘absolute honour’ to be named Labour People’s Choice MP of the Year 2019 in the Patchwork Foundation awards.

The Patchwork Foundation honours MPs on an annual basis to recognise their hard work to support the most disadvantaged communities through their policy making or campaigns.

In light of covid-19 restrictions, the awards were announced for the first time on Twitter rather than at the traditional reception at Speakers House in the Palace of Westminster.

The Judges’ Awards are chosen by an independent panel of judges who pick a winner from the public nominees, taking into consideration the work and accolades of MPs.

The People Choice’s Awards are chosen by the public, with MPs with the most votes being selected.

Mrs Abrahams shared her delight at winning the Labour People’s Choice MP of the Year in April in an acceptance speech via video.

She said: “It’s an absolute honour to have won the Patchwork Foundation’s Labour People’s Choice MP of the Year 2019 award.

“I’m so proud and so grateful to everybody who took part and voted for me.

“Politics, over recent years, has been incredibly turbulent and, during times like these, it is often the most vulnerable in our society who are forgotten.

“That’s why I put so much effort into trying to change attitudes to the way in which we treat disabled people, especially in terms of how our social security system can mistreat them.

“It is a national scandal that so many people have died after being found fit for work, or after failing a personal independence assessment, and I will continue to push for a full, independent inquiry.

“In 2020, I hope to run my seventh annual summer school for young people to learn about politics which for me is about working for their community.

“I wish I’d started in politics earlier in life so I hope my summer school gives local young people an insight into politics as public service and that by working together we can make society a better place for all of us.”

The winner of the prestigious MP of the Year award was Rt Hon Sajid Javid MP (Conservative), recognised for championing underrepresented communities throughout his long career as a senior politician.

Nominations for 2020 awards have now opened, and the ceremony is scheduled for December 2020.

Patchwork Foundation was founded in 2011 to promote, encourage and support the active participation of young people from under-represented, disadvantaged and minority communities in British democracy and civil society. Find out more online: www.patchworkfoundation.org.uk

Full List of winners

Judges’ Winners Overall:

MP of the Year: Rt Hon Sajid Javid MP (Conservative)

Newcomer MP of the Year: Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi MP (Labour)

The Conservative and Unionist Party:

Conservative MP of the Year Award: Rt Hon Caroline Nokes MP

Newcomer Conservative MP of the Year Award: Vicky Ford MP

The Labour Party:

Labour MP of the Year Award: Stella Creasy MP

Newcomer Labour MP of the Year Award: Lloyd Russell Moyle MP

Other Parties:

Other Party MP of the Year Award: Tommy Sheppard MP (SNP)

Newcomer Other Party MP of the Year Award: Wera Hobhouse MP (Lib Dem)

People Choice Results

Overall People’s Choice Award: Justin Madders MP (Labour)

Overall Newcomer People’s Choice: Ben Lake MP (Plaid Cymru)

Labour People’s Choice: Debbie Abrahams MP

Conservative People’s Choice: Rt Hon Jacob Rees-Mogg MP

Other Parties People’s Choice: Caroline Lucas MP (Green Party)

