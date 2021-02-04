Oldham firm renews netball partnership

OLDHAM-BASED Netball UK has renewed its partnership with Netball NI, the governing body for netball in Northern Ireland for a further two years.

The sport’s leading online retailer, which is run by Grotton-based Debbie Hallas, has been involved with Netball NI since March 2019.

In the new agreement the two parties will work even more closely together with the aim of growing the sport in Northern Ireland.

Netball UK, which celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2020, is the one-stop shop for everything netball and will be the official retail and footwear partner of Netball NI providing the world-leading ASICS netball trainers to their international squads and discounts to Netball NI members. Debbie, managing director of Netball UK, said: “I’m delighted to secure our partnership for another two years and have Northern Ireland’s players showcasing our ASICS netball trainers.

“There’s no better time to be a fan of Netball NI and our sport in general, and with so many Warriors players being part of Superleague in 2021, we’re proud to be able to support their development as we support netball across the UK.”

There is local interest as Chadderton-based Alex Martin, who plays for Oldham Netball Club, is a Northern Ireland international.

Alex, who used to be in Manchester Thunder’s pathway programme, also plays for Leeds Rhinos in Superleague.

It is a boom time for netball in Northern Ireland with six players from the Warriors’ squad being picked by teams across the Vitality Netball Superleague for the 2021 season and fans eager to watch them complete alongside and against the world’s best.

Karen Rollo, executive manager of Netball NI, said: “I am absolutely thrilled to renew and indeed increase our partnership with Netball UK. Having had a successful time as our retail partner, we have now extended our partnership to ‘official retail and footwear partner’.

“As the ‘go to’ for every club when purchasing netball equipment and the industry experts for netball trainers, we know Netball UK have the knowledge and experience to support our members at all playing levels with their purchase needs, as well sharing our passion and commitment in supporting and growing our sport.

“Like the Netball NI staff team, Netball UK have many netballers within their team so add real life insight to their products, ensuring what they offer delivers exactly what netballers need as we play and train for the sport we love.

“This partnership will see benefits not only for Netball NI and Netball UK, but most importantly for our member clubs and participants.”

• Debbie has been managing director of Manchester Thunder since 2008 and they begin their Superleague campaign against Strathcylde Sirens on Friday, February 5.

