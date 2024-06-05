Oldham gears up for Tour of Britain Women 2024

THE borough of Oldham is set to take part in the Tour of Britain Women 2024 which will see the world’s top female riders and teams go head-to-head across four tough stages of a cycling race.

Oldham plays host to the fourth stage of the race on Sunday, June 9, in what will be the first major international stage race delivered by British Cycling Events.

Residents and businesses are being encouraged to show support of the event and cheer on the cyclists as they ride through Failsworth, Oldham, Saddleworth and Shaw.

Oldham will be one of the highlights of the National Cycling Centre to Leigh route, with its steep hills, winding roads and frequently high winds.

The event follows on from the success of the Tour of Britain 2023 – where the men’s competition ascended on the borough.

The inclusion of Oldham in the Tour of Britain Women 2024 highlights the council’s commitment to promoting health, well-being, and sport among residents. The event is expected to inspire residents of all ages to take part in cycling, lead an active lifestyle and take advantage of the borough’s amazing landscapes and terrains.

A spokesperson for Oldham Council said:

“We are thrilled to welcome the Tour of Britain Women 2024 for the first time and be part of one of the nation’s biggest free-to-attend sporting events.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the beauty of our town to a global audience, and we look forward to the energy and excitement that the race will undoubtedly bring to residents, visitors, businesses and all those taking part.”

This year, cyclists will come through Failsworth, and will officially start the stage, on Ashton Road around 11.15am. Then they will cycle down the Oldham Way, Lees Road, up to Lydgate, through Uppermill and Delph, up the gruelling Grains Road, down into Shaw, and then out to Rochdale.

Road closures will be in place and can be found on the Oldham Council website whatson.oldham.gov.uk.

Residents and businesses that will be affected will be contacted directly on how it affects them.

Oldham will be supporting cycling-themed events taking place across the districts – and businesses on the route are being encouraged to decorate their premises or offer special items or discounts.

While spectators are being encouraged to join in the action by watching for free from the roadside, TV providers will continue to broadcast live flag-to-flag coverage of each stage, and nightly highlights show, allowing fans in the UK to watch wherever they are. The race will also be live-streamed on the British Cycling YouTube channels.

For updates on the routes, timings and the best places to watch the action, make sure to follow the I Love Oldham Facebook Page – where the most up-to-date information will be published.

Businesses and residents looking to get involved in the action can also take part in Oldham Council’s Tour of Britain Women competition.

All they need to do is decorate their home or business for the event, send a picture via the online form, and they could win £100.

For more information on the Tour of Britain and details on who is competing in this year’s race, please visit www.tourofbritain.co.uk