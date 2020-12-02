Oldham hosts alternative Christmas celebrations

TIS the season to ‘still’ be jolly – that’s the message from Oldham Council this Christmas as it prepares to host an alternative festive programme for residents to enjoy.

With Oldham’s much-loved Christmas events sadly unable to go ahead this year because of the Coronavirus pandemic – including its Christmas Lights Switch-On, Reindeer Parade and Brass Monkeys Music Festival – exciting plans are underway as part of the council’s ‘Christmas in Oldham’ campaign to mark the season of good will.

Bringing some much-needed holiday cheer for all over the holidays is Oldham’s seasonal Reindeer Parade Trail which is guaranteed to bring lots of joy across the town centre.

The trail contains 10 specially designed reindeer sculptures from local primary schools, community groups and cultural organisations and will decorate the town’s popular locations until Monday 4 January.

Each five feet high reindeer has its own name and theme too, so be on the lookout for them over the next few weeks and seek to uncover their stories as they travel into Oldham.

This year, Oldham also welcomes the ‘Window Wonderland’ project across the town centre as we creatively transform a number of our café and shop windows into magical winter galleries for all to gaze upon – an unusual art exhibition not to be missed.

Windows in the Spindles and Town Square shopping centres, Tommyfield Market Hall and Gallery Oldham were the chosen canvases for 18 artists across Oldham and Greater Manchester with their displays now ready to be discovered this December and into the New Year. As part of the project, residents will be able to scan a QR code on every display to uncover the story behind each design and learn more about the designer too.

As we look to lighten up the dark nights across Oldham this Christmas, we hope residents will be inspired to enter our ‘Window Wonderland’ competition too by creating their own window displays at home.

The best window entry will be picked at random to win a festive hamper worth £50 that will be stacked full of goodies from our most popular Oldham retailers and will be delivered just in time for Christmas.

For guides on how to create your own display and for more details on how to enter our competition, please visit: www.oldham.gov.uk/ChristmasinOldham

The festivities don’t stop there, as Oldham Music Service takes its annual Christmas concert online this year too. Carols provide the sound of Christmas and this is a great opportunity to support our local musical talent and to feel festive.

Keep an eye on our social media channels and our website for how you can watch it safely from home.