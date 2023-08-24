Oldham Hulme pays tribute to pupils’ achievements

Images by Oldham Hulme Grammar School

HARD work and determination have been put down as two of the main reasons why pupils at Oldham Hulme Grammar School did so well in their GCSEs.

Almost half of the grades at the Chamber Road establishment were Grade Nine to Seven and 71 per cent were Six to Nine.

11 per cent of the year group of 90 received all Grades Seven and above and just over a third achieved Grades Six and above in all their GCSEs.

And principal Tony Oulton said: “We are massively proud of our Year 11s who have achieved brilliant grades in their GCSE exams this year.

“The headline figures are impressive and as always, today we are celebrating the individual successes that sit behind those headline figures.

“We are delighted that our students’ hard work and determination to succeed has paid off.

“At Hulme, we pride ourselves on offering a broad and balanced curriculum and this is reflected

in the range of departments who have supported students to get stellar results in this GCSE

exam cycle.

“In Chemistry, 78 per cent of grades were Nine to Seven, closely followed by Biology (69 per cent), Religious Studies (68 per cent) French (67 per cent) and Physics (65 per cent).

“Hulme is a school where our brilliant teachers and outstanding pastoral support team ensure that,

whatever their passions and strengths, students are given the tools to be their most successful

selves.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank the teachers, the pastoral team, the exams team

and all those staff who have supported students behind the scenes. The results are something

we can all be proud of. “

Ameera Alam, who achieved an incredible nine Grade Nines and is staying at Hulme to continue her studies in Biology, Chemistry, History and Religious Studies, said “I didn’t expect to get full 9s but I feel like all my hard work has paid off!

“I’m looking forward to seeing all my friends and I feel ready to start sixth form.”

Kai McBorza, who is also staying at Hulme to study Biology, Chemistry, Maths and PE at A-level, added: “I was surprised by a couple of my results, but in a good way.

“I got a couple of Eights where I thought I would get a Seven.

“It’s been nice seeing my friends and getting our results together. We’re a bit competitive and it’s nice to have come out on top this time.”

