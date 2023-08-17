Oldham Hulme ‘utterly delighted’ with A-Level results

THERE were lots of success stories to celebrate among students and staff at Oldham Hulme Grammar School on A-Level Results Day.

The private school has a sixth form comprising students from across the borough, including Saddleworth.

It has reason to cheer after 62 per cent of grades were A* to B and 11 students achieved at least three A* and A grades.

Meanwhile, 81 per cent of students secured A* to C grades and 36 per cent of students are going on to Russell Group universities – which represents 24 leading UK universities.

Principal Tony Oulton said the school is “hugely proud of the class of 2023” and “utterly delighted with this set of results”.

He added: “More important to us are the individual successes and achievements that lie behind those brilliant statistics and our warmest congratulations go to all our students whose tenacity and hard work have won them their grades. They leave Hulme with our admiration and very best wishes.

“As well as celebrating the successes of our students, I also want to thank subject teachers and the pastoral team, the exam team and the many other staff behind the scenes whose dedication to supporting our students to be their best and achieve their best is unwavering.”

Students will be going on to a wide range of universities, studying a broad field of subjects from Medicine and Economics to Rural Enterprise and Land Management.

Libby, who has been at Oldham Hulme for her entire education, said she was “so happy” after exceeding her own expectations to secure a place at Newcastle University to study Marketing and Management.

Rajjan said he is “ecstatic” after clinching a place at the University of Manchester to study Medicine, after achieving three A*s and an A. He also praised the “close knit community” and “fantastic teachers” at Oldham Hulme.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

