Oldham law firm receives glowing accreditation

A LOCAL law firm is celebrating after receiving glowing accreditation as among the highest ranked in the UK.

Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers in Oldham has been listed as a ‘Leading Law Firm’ in The Legal 500 UK Solicitors 2024 rankings, with its employment department being recommended by the prestigious legal directory.

Pearsons is one of few law firms to have been ranked and recommended for acting for both employers and employees.

The good news comes hot on the heels of the firm’s recent success at the Oldham Business Awards, where it scooped the award for ‘Supporting Young People’.

The firm employs over 80 staff members across its three sites in Oldham, Hollinwood and Failsworth, providing both legal and financial expertise to private and commercial clients.

Alan Lewis, joint head of Pearsons’ employment department, retains his ‘Leading Individual’ status in the directory – having been ranked for several years whilst based at a city centre firm.

“I am delighted to have helped Pearson achieve national recognition in the Legal 500,” he said.

“When I brought my employment team across from Linder Myers at the end of 2022 to join the well-established team headed by Susan Mayall, I knew the Pearson team was worthy of a Legal 500 recognition.

“After seven months of anticipation, I am simply elated with the news and that the teams’ efforts in the submission process have now come to fruition.”

Co-head Susan Mayall joins Alan as a recommended solicitor in the guide, alongside Ben Williams.

Susan said: “The Legal 500 is a well-respected guide that clients and legal professionals refer to as a measure of quality and service and this accreditation sets us apart from other law firms.

“We are a firm held in high regard amongst our loyal client base and peers, and this recognition has been an incredible boost for not only the department but the entire practice.”

The firms and individuals ranked are recommended by The Legal 500 UK Solicitor for the year ahead.

Editor Georgina Stanley said: “These rankings reflect the result of months of extensive analysis by our research team, who conduct thousands of interviews with private practice lawyers and read through tens of thousands of submissions in order to select the very best lawyers and law firms in the UK.”

