Oldham legend Terry Flanagan is special guest for first Mahdlo Virtual Business Breakfast event

OLDHAM legend Terry Flanagan MBE will be the special guest at Mahdlo Youth Zone’s first Virtual Business Breakfast Networking event on Thursday, October 22.

Get the kettle on and join in to listen online to the Saddleworth-based businessman and Mahdlo board member.

Hear all about Terry’s journey from a local lad growing up on the streets of Oldham in the 1960-70s to Buckingham Palace, Papa New Guinea and New York. He’ll share the highs and lows of sport and business.

This event will take place from 8am-10am via ZOOM video conferencing and Mahdlo is asking for a one-off donation of £5 to help the centre’s ongoing work to support the young people of Oldham.

To book your place at this event click here. You will receive the link to join on the morning of the event.

Once online you will have the opportunity to chat with other attendees before hearing Terry’s inspiring story followed by a Q&A.

You’ll also hear from Lucy Lees, Mahdlo CEO, with an update of plans for the coming months and what members will be experiencing as they get back to some form of normality.

