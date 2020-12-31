Oldham Leisure Centres to temporarily close as Greater Manchester enters tier four

LEISURE centres across Oldham will temporarily close with immediate effect from December 31, 2020.

The closures are in light of the latest COVID-19 situation, which places Oldham into tier four, meaning all leisure facilities must close to ensure OCL complies with the UK Government’s most recent advice.

Affected centres are Oldham Leisure Centre, Saddleworth Leisure Centre, Royton Leisure Centre, Chadderton Wellbeing Centre, The Radclyffe Athletics Centre and Failsworth Sports Centre.

The Trust has frozen all health and fitness memberships with immediate effect and will regularly update its community on this ongoing situation. OCL asks that any enquiries in the first instance to be directed via email to info@ocll.co.uk

Chief Executive, Stuart Lockwood, said: “COVID-19 continues to present us all with an ever-changing landscape, and the OCL team are responding to these challenges as best we can. I’m deeply saddened to have to close our doors for the third time in nine months.

“However, my priority remains the health and wellbeing of both my staff and the people of Oldham. At this stage we do not know how long these restrictions will last, but we will continue to monitor the situation and respond quickly to any changes.”

OCL will carry on bringing its very popular online classes via its social media platforms, which has helped to keep people fit and motivated since March. OCL confirms it will also be continuing its REACH exercise referral programme in a virtual capacity.

Mr Lockwood added: “The last nine months have been incredibly difficult. My thoughts go out to the residents who have lost loved ones, and to those who serve our community on the front line.

“This time of year, is often a time for self-reflection and when we set ourselves challenges and goals. I urge the people of Oldham to find opportunities for personal wellbeing and to be kind to each other. Try to stay physically active in your daily life, to move more and to not give up.”

