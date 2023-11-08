Oldham Mountain Rescue receives funding boost from fell race

SADDLEWORTH-BASED Oldham Mountain Rescue Team ah received a boost after proceeds from a fell race were presented to it.

Craig Sutherland, of Middleton Harriers running club and the race organiser of Eddie’s Revenge fell race, visited the service’s base on Greenfield’s Boarshurst Lane and handed over a cheque for what is described as ‘a very generous donation.’

And the financial impact from the June 28 event could not be under-estmiated by OMRT leader Rob Tortoishell.

He said: “Both Craig and Middleton Harriers have been great supporters of the team over the years.

“The team is funded almost entirely by generous public donations such as these.

“Thanks again to Craig, Middleton Harriers and all of our supporters who help to keep the team running.”

OMRT has also received a boost in what it does after a visit from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service.

Members of both teams compared equipment and techniques, as well as explore ways in which they can work more closely together in the future.

