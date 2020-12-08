Oldham Music Service set to hit right notes in first Virtual Christmas Performance

THE annual Music Centre Christmas Festival, hosted in the Queen Elizabeth Hall, can’t take place this year. But that’s not stopping Oldham’s Music Service from hitting all the right notes.

The service is helping to keep the festive spirit in Oldham alive by working with their pupils to host a Virtual Christmas Performance on Oldham Council’s Youtube Channel, available to watch on Friday 18 December, from 7.30pm.

Dozens of Oldham’s musically talented residents have been recording their own parts for choir, band and orchestra pieces which will be digitally ‘stitched together’ on-screen to produce composite videos for each of the 9 songs and pieces that will make up the Festival.

There will be amazing performances from a range of groups including the Senior Orchestra, Training Strings, the Senior and Junior Wind Bands, the Senior and Junior Brass Bands, 5-Note Bands, Massed Choirs and the Pop Choir. With the latter including contributions from families and members of staff in the Music Service.

Councillor Barbara Brownridge, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods and Culture, said:

“We’re here to make sure that residents across Oldham still get to enjoy the annual tradition of the Christmas Music Festival.

“It’s a real shame the traditional concert can’t go ahead but the Music Service have worked tirelessly to organise and produce this virtual concert for families to enjoy in the run up to Christmas. It’s a great way to get in to the Christmas spirit and enjoy some festive music.

“We know it’s extremely important, now more than ever, that children should still have access to singing and music making during this period of coronavirus, especially over the winter period.

“Singing and getting stuck into a hobby has hugely positive effects on mental health and wellbeing so this year we’re delighted that the children playing have something to look forward to.

“At a time when it’s not possible to get audiences together in a venue, hosting the event online is the perfect way for people watching and listening at home can see how hard the talented pupils have been working.

The Virtual Christmas Performance will be available to watch on Oldham Council’s Youtube Channel on Friday 18 December, from 7.30pm so don’t miss out and enjoy the festivities.

To access the video, just visit https://www.youtube.com/c/LoveOldham and tune in from 7.30pm. You can also watch it anytime after this as many times as you wish.

Oldham Council Music Centre wishes to express its gratitude to the Manchester Superstores group and the charity, The Families and Friends of Oldham Music Centre, without whose generous sponsorship this event would not have been possible.

Even though the Music Centre currently can’t open due to Coronavirus, the service is still looking at plans for when they reopen and they’re encouraging people to support them and sign up. To find out more, visit: www.oldhammusicservice.co.uk