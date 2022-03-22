Oldham RUFC unable to dent league leaders

DIDSBURY TOC H 37, OLDHAM RUFC 10

OLDHAM RUFC gave a spirited display but were unable to dent the 100 per cent record of ADM Premier Division leaders Didsbury Toc H.

It was always going to be a gargantuan challenge for third-bottom Oldham if they were to prevent Didsbury making it 19 straight league victories. They are 34 points clear at the of the table.

Oldham started well pressuring Didsbury at the breakdown and forcing them into conceding a penalty which Alex Jobson converted to give them a 3-0 lead.

Didsbury then woke up to take control of the game. Oldham pretty much tackled for the next 30 minutes at which time they conceded several tries.

Oldham also had Adam Walker sin-binned for 10 minutes for a high tackle and it wasn’t until the end of the first half where Oldham had any ball and territory. Oldham had a spell on the Didsbury line and as so many times this season were not patient enough or believed in their process and ultimately could net get over the line.

A couple of changes were made at half time, but Didsbury were again quick out of the blocks. The second half however saw Oldham gain a bit more ball and territory. Tom Davies was in good form with boot and with ball in hand and Oldham began to fight back.

Didsbury scored two breakaway tries from Oldham mistakes which piled more pressure on but on the hour mark Oldham completely changed their front row which saw a turn in the tide in the scrums.

Jack Sayle and Rhys Jones played well from the bench and exerted pressure to get the Oldham scrum going forward. This came to fruition with about 10 minutes to go when Oldham drove the Didsbury pack over and Ryan Pickles scored from the number eight spot. Alex Jobson converted to reduce the deficit to 37-10.

With the last play of the game, Oldham took the ball on halfway and Ryan Arundale went through a gap, but the last pass fell short on the try line.

Head coach Jimmy Forster admitted it was a hard day and Didsbury were a very fit and well drilled team and deserve where they are in the league.

Oldham, whose man of the match was Ryan Pickles, dropped to 10th in the 12 strong division and have three games left to stave off the small threat of relegation.

