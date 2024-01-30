Oldham school pupils to perform ‘festival of theatre’

A NIGHT at the theatre is always an enchanting experience which can evoke all kinds of emotions.

A school in Oldham is launching a new concept to showcase the talents of its pupils.

Blue Coat is inviting people to come along to its inaugural ‘A Festival of Theatre’.

It will feature songs from household favourites like Wicked, Oliver, Matilda and more.

There will be two performances at the Egerton Street school, on Wednesday, February 7, and Thursday, February 8 – both starting at 7pm.

Tickets are £4 for adults and £3 for concessions, while a family ticket for two adults and up to three children is £12.

They can be booked online at https://bit.ly/42f0rLt

