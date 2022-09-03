Oldham scouts set for South Korea for World Jamboree

EIGHT Oldham scouts are among 45,000 selected from around the world to attend the 25th World Scout Jamboree in South Korea next year.

The event is held every four years in a different country, with the next one taking place in Sae Man Geum in August 2023.

As the United Kingdom is the founding place of the Jamboree, it plays a big part in the event each time.

Each county is allocated a number of young people they can take, so there will be 36 representing Greater Manchester North Scout County along with four leaders. Of that group, eight scouts and one leader are from Oldham.

The young scouts were involved in a rigorous selection process where about 80 individuals had to prove their qualities in leadership, team work, knowledge of the Jamboree and why they felt they should be selected.

But to be able to enjoy the once in a lifetime experience, each participant must raise £4,000 in order to attend.

They have been busy putting on a variety of fundraising activities, including fun days, raffles, craft sales, sponsored events, bake sales, bucket collections, movie nights and more.

Next year’s Jamboree will last 12 days and includes camping with around 45,000 scouts. They will have the opportunity to make multi-national friends, learn about the different cultures, take part in many adventurous activities and most importantly learn about themselves and grow as young adults.

Find out more about the event on the website: www.scouts.org.uk

