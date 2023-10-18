Oldham show home shines at this year’s UK Property Awards

A SHOW home in Oldham has been named the ‘Best Interior Design Show Home’ in Greater Manchester at the UK Property Awards.

The Hampstead, a five-bedroom show home located at Redrow’s Bishop Meadows development in Cowlishaw was named winner at the awards, now in their 30th year.

Redrow’s in-house interior design team were tasked with developing an elegant and sophisticated interior scheme for The Hampstead, that would welcome friends and be practical for a busy family life. The design features geometric fabrics and patterns and a backdrop of cool and earthy greys, with pops of ochre, soft pink, terracotta, teal and forest green.

The UK Property Awards are judged by an independent panel of over 80 industry experts and cover over 45 different architecture, interior design and development related categories.

Judging focuses on design, quality, service, innovation, originality, and commitment to sustainability. The judging panel is chaired by House of Lords members Lord Best and Lord Waverley.

Redrow has been named as a winner across 11 categories the UK Property Awards and the home builder will find out on November 10 whether any of its winners has achieved the highest level of accolade – the coveted Five Star award – during the ceremony at The London Marriott Hotel, Grosvenor Square.

James Holmear, Group sales director at Redrow, said: “Winning 11 UK Property Awards is a fantastic achievement and it is testament to the consistent quality of our developments and show homes across the country, which sets us apart from our competitors. Our awards include seven interior design categories for our individual show homes, which demonstrates the high level of our interior specification and design.

“We look forward to the ceremony on November 10 and are hoping to achieve some five-star awards, which will mean our winners go on to compete globally at the International Property Awards.”

Bishop Meadows, located between Royton and Shaw and will eventually be home to more than 200 properties, five acres of green space and its own orchard. Offering a collection four and five-bedroom homes, currently priced from £420,000.

For further information call the sales team on 0161 5167622

or visit www.redrow.co.uk/developments/bishop-meadows-cowlishaw

