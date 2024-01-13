Oldham Sixth Form College sees Oxbridge record

THE future is bright for students from Oldham Sixth Form College, where a record number this year have been interviewed by Oxbridge universities.

Of the 18 students, 11 received interviews from Oxford while seven were from Cambridge.

These were for a wide variety of courses from Engineering, Medicine and Law to Maths, English and Politics.

Oldham Sixth Form has run an Oxbridge group for over three decades to support students with applications, interviews and work placements, as well as debates with high-profile speakers and trips to universities across the UK.

Dr Richard Lee, Assistant Principal and Oxbridge Coordinator, said: “Being invited to interview by these prestigious universities is an impressive achievement. It is testament to the hard work and commitment of the students, the support of their teachers, and the students’ wholehearted participation in initiatives, such as our Oxbridge Group, Aspiring Medics’ Programme and Aspiring Lawyers’ Programme.

“We are extremely proud of all our students who dedicate themselves to these support programmes beyond the demands of their A Level lessons.”

Of the Union Street West college’s students, 75 per cent go on to university and almost a fifth regularly secure places at the most prestigious institutions.

The Independent reported last year how two students from Saddleworth became the first pair of siblings from the same family to progress from Oldham Sixth Form to Oxford University.

Josh and Megan Bruton, from Greenfield, are studying at the establishment together this academic year – albeit at different colleges.

Meanwhile, five Year 12 students have been awarded places on a competitive programme known as OxNet – run by an Oxford University college – which aims to encourage pupils from diverse backgrounds to apply to top universities.

Two Oldham Sixth Form students will join the English strand of the programme, while two others will participate in the Science element and one other will be in the Humanities cohort.

Dr Lee, as well as being Assistant Principal at OSFC, is the English subject leader for the OxNet programme and will launch the English strand of the initiative at Oldham Sixth Form next month.

“The OxNet programme is fantastic preparation for applying to Oxford or Cambridge, or any university,” he said.

“The students have the opportunity to get involved in university-style seminars, undertake research, write higher level assignments, and attend a week-long summer school at Pembroke College. It will be an amazing experience for our students.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

