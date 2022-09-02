Oldham teacher jailed for series of non-recent sexual assaults on students

A TEACHER from Oldham has been jailed for a decade after being found guilty of a series of non-recent sexual assaults on students. Christopher Pickup (76), Underwood Way, Shaw was today (2 September), sentenced to 10 years after being found guilty at trial of 37 counts of sexual assault against 19 victims. The offences occurred whilst he was a teacher at two primary schools in Oldham between the years 1971 and 1983. Detective Constable’s Craig Rice and Natalie Sykes, of Oldham’s Non-Recent Sexual Offences Team, said: “Experiencing sexual abuse at any stage in life can have a devastating and long lasting impact on an individual’s life, but to experience it as a child by someone who you respect and trust is unfathomable. This investigation demonstrates our ongoing and determined commitment to ensuring that perpetrators are brought to justice. “We would like commend and thank the victims for the courage, strength and dignity they have all demonstrated in coming forward to the police and supporting an investigation into Christopher Pickup. We hope that the unanimous guilty verdicts by an independent jury and today’s sentencing offers closure to them knowing that he is finally facing the consequences of his actions. “We would like to take this opportunity to offer our assurances to anyone who has experienced sexual abuse and has not yet come forward, that GMP will do all we can to support you throughout the process.” If you or someone you know has been raped or sexually assaulted, we encourage you not to suffer in silence and report it to the police, or a support agency so you can get the help and support available. Saint Mary’s Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Manchester provides a comprehensive and co-ordinated response to men, women and children who live or have been sexually assaulted within Greater Manchester. We offer forensic medical examinations, practical and emotional support as well as a counselling service for all ages. Services are available on a 24-hour basis and can be accessed by telephoning 0161 276 6515. Greater Manchester Rape Crisis is a confidential information, support and counselling service run by women for women over 18 who have been raped or sexually abused at any time in their lives. Call us on 0161 273 4500 or email us at help@manchesterrapecrisis.co.uk Survivors Manchester provides specialist trauma informed support to boys and men in Greater Manchester who have experienced sexual abuse, rape or sexual exploitation. Call 0161 236 2182.