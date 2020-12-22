OMC supports local foodbanks this Christmas

AFTER an incredibly tough year for many, OMC Motor Group wanted to help people in need across the local community this Christmas.

In each of the dealerships in Oldham, Rochdale and Accrington staff have been collecting items for local foodbanks to help people who might not have enough food over the festive period.

Jonathan Eglin, OMC Managing Director, said: “I am so proud to see how the OMC family have pulled together to donate so much food to local foodbanks.

“It has been such a challenging year for many people and we wanted to find a practical way to help people in need this Christmas.

“We wish everyone a very Merry and safe Christmas and New Year.”

The Rochdale dealership with items they collected for the foodbanks The Accrington dealership with items they collected for the foodbanks

