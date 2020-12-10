On Golden Pond! Fearless Frank ready for ‘oarsome’ Atlantic rowing challenge

ADVENTURER Frank Rothwell would love to have a crack at new celebrity rowing challenge Don’t Rock the Boat.

Racing from Cornwall to Scotland would be a breeze for a man making final preparations for a solo crossing of the Atlantic Ocean.

Even 3,000 miles across the Pond at the age of 70 holds no real terrors for the Greenfield-based businessman.

After all fearless Frank is one of only 10 people to circumnavigate North and South America, sailing both through the fabled North West Passage and rounding legendary Cape Horn.

He also displayed his survival skills and durability on reality show The Island presented by Bear Grylls.

“Cape Horn is pretty easy if you approach it anticlockwise from the coast of Chile,” said Frank matter of factly as he chatted about his forthcoming participation in the Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge.

“There are plenty of small islands to anchor up in to ride out any bad weather.”

That boat was affectionately called ‘Up Chuck’; his latest is one of 25 in the Talisker race and he aims to propel it to become the oldest man to complete the journey single handedly.

Frank casts off from the Canary Islands on December 12 and hopes to make land in Antigua in time for a Valentine Day’s reunion with his beloved wife of 50 years, Judith.

Frank, managing director of Manchester Cabins, has a million good reasons for making his voyage – the amount of pounds he hopes to raise for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

“I am really fired up and motivated to be do something so good for Alzheimer’s Research UK,” explained the father of two and grandfather of three. “More than 500 people have made donations so far and most of them I don’t even know who they are.” Iceland Foods Charitable Foundation will match the first £500,000 of donations.

“The boat, with its new steering mechanism to make it easier for me, is loaded in a container and ready to go off to the Canary Islands.

“I can’t wait to get started. I have got to keep my strength and energy levels up but the rowing machine is boring.”

As an accomplished sailor with more than 80,000 miles under his keel, Frank won’t suffer any sleepless nights about his impending adventure.

The chairman of Greenfield Whit Friday band contest committee plans to spend any spare time reading the novels of Charles Dickens and listening to brass band music. The twice daily calls to Judith will come first.

Not that he will have many spare moments as he intends to row for four hours and sleep for four hours.

“When you are at sea, it’s dark and you are waiting for it to come light, that can be very difficult,” he revealed.

“But some of the other crews I have met already are strong people and strong personalities.

“For me though, the more difficult the conditions and the worse the weather are better for me because I can bring my experience into play.”

Frank has been hooked by Don’t Rock the Boat fronted by Andrew Flintoff and AJ Odudu, particularly as the boats used are the same as his own but a metre longer.

“I saw one review of the programme that only gave it two stars out of five,” he said indignantly. “It’s much better than that.

“If they are looking for someone to put in for a future series I’d be up for it.”

Ian Wilson, Chief Executive of Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “We’re in awe of Frank for taking on this enormous challenge for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

“Rowing 3,000 miles across the Atlantic solo is a daunting prospect for anyone, but Frank’s enthusiasm and energy should inspire all of us to not let anything hold us back.

“His determination in embarking on a challenge that others may deem impossible is exactly the attitude we need to overcome dementia.”

Sir Malcolm Walker, Founder and Executive Chairman of Iceland Foods, said: “Having known Frank for many years, I’m not surprised by this latest challenge but I’m still very impressed.

“Frank is an adventurer at heart and I’m excited to hear how he gets on with his next expedition.”

