‘One for the book’ as Rowbotham scores albatross hole-in-one

ADAM Rowbotham described it as “one for the book” as he scored an albatross at Saddleworth Golf Club.

The hole-in-one came at the 290-yard par four, fourth hole ‘Pots and Pan’ during the Mountain Ash, the final major of the season.

“Breaking the course record is something which is do-able, but I don’t think I will ever do that again,” he explained.

Adam added it was a complete surprise as he hit his driver into a breeze on the uphill hole.

“I nailed my drive and hit the shot on a perfect line, but you never expect it to go into the hole from that distance,” he said.

When Adam got to the green with playing partners Nick Marner and Michael Shore, there was no sign of his ball.

He explained: “I walked to the back of the green because I thought my drive was too big.

“Nick said check the hole and there was the ball in the cup.”

The start of the round had begun badly for Adam who bogeyed the first two holes.

He said: “I was looking to birdie the next two holes to get my round of track, but I went birdie, albatross and birdie.

“They say golfers usually mess up immediately after they score a hole-in-one, but I got a birdie which was pleasing.”

Adam, who finished with a one-over-par gross 72, has had three previous holes-in-one, all at traditional par threes. One was at Ashton and the other two at his previous club Werneth.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

